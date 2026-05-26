Packaging Corporation of America Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $19.2 billion , Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ) manufactures and sells containerboard, corrugated packaging, and uncoated freesheet paper products across North America through its Packaging and Paper segments. It provides a wide range of packaging solutions for industrial and consumer goods, along with commodity and specialty papers used for office, printing, and communication purposes.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PKG stock has increased 14% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has soared 29.5% . Moreover, shares of the company have risen 5.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 9.8% return.

Looking closer, shares of the containerboard and corrugated packaging products maker have lagged behind the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 18.8% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America rose 4.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22 after the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.40, significantly above analysts’ estimates, driven by strong packaging demand and improved product mix. The company also posted record Q1 daily shipments in its legacy corrugated operations, with shipments per day increasing 2.8% year over year and total shipments, including the acquired Greif business, rising 21.8%, helping offset higher freight and recycled fiber costs.

Additionally, Packaging Corp issued an optimistic Q2 outlook, forecasting adjusted EPS of $2.33 supported by continued strong packaging demand, seasonal volume improvement, and higher containerboard and corrugated product prices.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect PKG's adjusted EPS to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $10.81. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On Apr. 28, UBS analyst Anojja Shah raised the price target for Packaging Corporation to $232 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $241 represents a 10.8% premium to PKG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $258 suggests a 18.7% potential upside.