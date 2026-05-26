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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting STERIS Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Steris Plc logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Steris Plc logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Mentor, Ohio-based STERIS plc (STE) provides infection prevention products and services. Valued at $21.2 billion by market cap, the company offers sterilizers, washers, surgical tables, lights and equipment management systems, and endoscopy accessories.

Shares of this infection prevention products and services provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. STE has declined 11.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.9%. In 2026, STE stock is down 14.6%, compared to the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, STE’s outperformance is apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 16.9% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 18.6% decline over the same time frame. 

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On May 11, STE shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $1.6 billion, up 7.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.83. 

For fiscal 2027, ending in March 2027, analysts expect STE’s EPS to grow 9.9% to $11.18 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering STE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and three “Holds.”

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This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 13, KeyBanc analyst Brett Fishbin kept an “Overweight” rating on STE and lowered the price target to $269, implying a potential upside of 24.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $259 represents a 19.6% premium to STE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $280 suggests an upside potential of 29.3%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STE 214.57 -2.00 -0.92%
Steris Corp
$SPX 7,521.51 +48.04 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
IHI 50.41 -0.16 -0.32%
US Medical Devices Ishares ETF

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