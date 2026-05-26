Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Extending Slide on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay

Wheat is feeling pressure from oil losses early on Tuesday morning with contracts down 2 to 7 cents. Crude oil is a pressure factor, down $3.85 from Friday, as the US and Iran were inching closer to a deal over the weekend, though there is nothing set as of this morning. The wheat complex pulled off the midday lows but still closed with losses on Friday across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 1 3/4 cents in the red on the Friday session, as July was 10 ½ cents lower on the week. Open interest was up 3,098 contracts. KC HRW futures were 1 ¾ to 5 cents lower in most contracts, with July down 6 cents on the week. Open interest was up 4,578 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 6 cents in the red on Friday, with July slipping 4 ¼ cents last week. 

Managed money was busy cutting back to their net long position in CBT wheat futures and options by 14,224 contracts as of 5/19, taking it to 4,799 contracts. In KC wheat futures and options, spec funds cut back 7,715 contracts from their net long to 30,075 contracts.

Export Sales data has old crop wheat commitments at 25.241 MMT, which is up 16% from last year. That is also 102% of the USDA forecast and lagging the 103% average sales pace. New crop business has totaled 2.029 MMT, so far, which is down 51.45% from the same week last year

The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 80% in good/excellent conditions according to the FranceAgriMer, steady with the week prior. Durum was rated at 71% gd/ex.

A South Korean flour mill tendered for 100,000 MT of wheat from the US and Canada, with the tender due on Wednesday. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.46 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.59 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 6 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.82, down 5 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.93 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.90 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently down 3 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.10 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 693-6 +0-4 +0.07%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 682-2 +0-2 +0.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.9100 +0.0150 +0.22%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 642-6 -3-4 -0.54%
Wheat
ZWU26 656-4 -2-6 -0.42%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.