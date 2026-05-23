Broadcom’s AI Packaging Bet Gets Bigger. Wall Street Is Betting on More Upside for AVGO Stock.

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) have continued to grab attention on Wall Street as the AI infrastructure wave broadens out past GPUs and into semiconductor packaging innovations.

As the latest catalyst, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) revealed that Broadcom had become its latest partner under its EPIC platform for developing cutting-edge innovations in AI chip packaging. The collaboration adds further fuel to a burgeoning trend: AI performance is becoming not only a function of computing capabilities, but also efficient interconnects between multiple chips within the system.

About Broadcom Stock

Broadcom Inc. is one of the largest semiconductor firms and infrastructure software companies in the world. With headquarters located in Palo Alto, California, Broadcom produces customized AI accelerators, networking chips, connectivity, and enterprise infrastructure software products. As of the writing, Broadcom boasts a market cap of nearly $1.96 trillion.

The shares of AVGO stock have performed extremely well over the past 12 months. Broadcom was recently trading at $414.74 per share, representing growth of about 86% compared to a 52-week low of $226.18 and only modestly lower than a high of $442.36 recently. AVGO has decisively outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPY) as investors continue favoring AI infrastructure stocks.

Although it trades at relatively high valuations, much of that is due to the strength of Broadcom's business model and growth profile. For example, Broadcom trades at 41.24x forward earnings and 30.46x sales. Moreover, the price-earnings multiple has come in at 68.97x, which may seem relatively high based on conventional semiconductor competitors. However, Broadcom boasts extremely high margins, posting a profit margin of 36.2% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 68%.

Broadcom is also quite friendly toward its shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks. Broadcom pays a dividend of $0.65 per quarter to stockholders and is executing a significant buyback program amid strong cash flows.

Earnings Report Highlights from Broadcom

In March, Broadcom released fiscal Q1 2026 earnings results that beat Wall Street expectations. The company's revenues jumped by 29% year-over-year to reach $19.31 billion. Non-GAAP net income rose to a total of $10.19 billion, while non-GAAP diluted EPS clocked in at $2.05.

Once again, the star performer was the AI segment. Broadcom recorded AI-related semiconductor revenues of $8.4 billion, representing growth of 106% year-over-year. In particular, Broadcom's CEO Hock Tan stated that demand for AI accelerators and networking remained very strong among hyperscalers.

The company also released robust Q2 guidance. Broadcom is expecting a second-quarter revenue of approximately $22 billion, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year. Broadcom is also guiding for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 68% in Q2, showcasing strong operational leverage.

The latest partnership with Applied Materials is likely to provide an additional boost for Broadcom in the years ahead. Indeed, semiconductor packaging becomes an important consideration as AI systems develop into a multichip architecture, necessitating rapid interconnectivity between all AI elements. Under the EPIC platform, Broadcom will be able to leverage Applied Materials' global R&D network and packaging innovation centers.

Most importantly, however, is that the deal reflects the wider shift in the industry. The race in AI is not only about producing the most powerful chip anymore. Interconnects, packaging, photonics, power delivery, and networking will also play a critical role going forward.

Analyst Estimates for Broadcom

Analysts still view Broadcom stock very favorably following its impressive earnings and accelerated growth in AI-related segments with a “Strong Buy” rating consensus. Indeed, Wall Street analysts believe that Broadcom will continue benefiting along with Nvidia as hyperscalers start investing more in AI. On average, the price target for AVGO stock is $479.40. Moreover, the Street-high price target comes in at $630, representing significant upside potential.