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Broadcom's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V based products. With a market cap of $2 trillion, the company offers storage adapters, controllers, networking processors, motion control encoders, and optical sensors, as well as infrastructure and security software to modernize, optimize, and secure the most complex hybrid environments. The semiconductor giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AVGO to report a profit of $2.02 per share on a diluted basis, up 51.9% from $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect AVGO to report EPS of $9.95, up 76.7% from $5.63 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 64% year over year to $16.32 in fiscal 2027. 

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AVGO stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 124.7% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK56% gains over the same time frame.

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Broadcom’s outperformance is driven by its 2026 growth led by custom AI chips and high-speed networking for large GPU clusters. High-profile partnerships, including Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) Google Cloud’s Cloud Network Insights service and a multi-year deal with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) for 2nm AI chips and data center networking reinforced its AI leadership and secured steady revenue. Combined with AI infrastructure enthusiasm and broader risk-on sentiment following a reported Middle East ceasefire extension, these catalysts pushed Broadcom past a $2 trillion market cap, making it the sixth U.S. company to reach that milestone while peers lagged.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AVGO stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 35 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” AVGO’s average analyst price target is $469.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 347.41 +5.09 +1.49%
Alphabet Cl C
META 672.66 -2.37 -0.35%
Meta Platforms Inc
AVGO 418.72 -4.04 -0.96%
Broadcom Ltd
$SPX 7,159.62 -5.46 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 159.79 -0.43 -0.27%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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