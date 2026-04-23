Broadcom Stock Is Trading at New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?

Shares of fabless chip and software maker Broadcom (AVGO) rallied more than 5% on April 22 to touch a record high of $423.20, as a fresh wave of deal-driven momentum met a broader upswing in semiconductor stocks. The move followed news of an expanded collaboration with Alphabet's Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL), putting Broadcom firmly back in the spotlight as investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays continues to build.

At the heart of the partnership is Google Cloud’s newly introduced Cloud Network Insights service, enabled by AppNeta by Broadcom, aimed at helping organizations track and optimize application and network performance. The announcement landed at a time when investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure was accelerating, lifting sentiment across chip-related names. Support also came from the macro side.

Reports of a ceasefire extension for the U.S.-Iran war helped create a more positive backdrop for markets, adding to the momentum. Moreover, just days before the Google Cloud collaboration announcement, Broadcom had already unveiled another strategic move, a partnership with Meta Platforms (META) to develop a 2-nanometer AI chip, further strengthening its position in advanced AI technologies.

Taken together, these developments and improving market sentiment have fueled renewed investor interest in the stock. So, with AVGO now trading near its all-time-high territory, should you consider buying the stock at these elevated levels?

About Broadcom Stock

California-based Broadcom is a semiconductor leader that operates largely behind the scenes of the modern digital ecosystem. While it doesn’t manufacture consumer gadgets or operate flashy platforms, its chips and infrastructure software are embedded across data centers, networking equipment, broadband systems, and enterprise environments. The company’s business spans semiconductors designed for connectivity and data processing, alongside a growing portfolio of infrastructure software built through acquisitions.

This combination positions Broadcom to support, rather than directly define, many of the technologies shaping today’s computing landscape, including cloud services and artificial intelligence workloads. In 2026, a substantial portion of its growth is being fueled by custom AI chips and high-speed networking components that connect thousands of GPUs inside large-scale AI clusters.

Following the rally, fueled by its deal with Google Cloud and a broader risk-on market sentiment, Broadcom crossed the $2 trillion market capitalization milestone, becoming just the sixth company in U.S. history to reach that mark. The stock’s performance has been nothing short of striking.

Shares have surged 142.4% over the past year, sharply outpacing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 32.8% over the same period. The momentum has only accelerated more recently, with Broadcom up 33% in the past month alone, compared to a 8.5% rise in the broader market. Even after touching a record high of $423.20, the stock brought a new high on April 23 of $429.31, a sign that much of the recent momentum continues.

Inside Broadcom’s Q1 Earnings Report

Broadcom's fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings, released in early March, reinforced its rapid evolution into a major force in the AI infrastructure space. The company posted record first-quarter revenue of $19.31 billion, marking a 29% year-over-year (YOY) increase on the back of strong demand for AI semiconductor solutions, and narrowly surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $19.29 billion.

Much of that growth was powered by the Semiconductor Solutions segment, which jumped 52% annually to $12.51 billion, more than offsetting softer trends in non-AI legacy businesses. The standout within the report was AI-related semiconductor revenue, which surged a massive 106% YOY to $8.4 billion. Management attributed this sharp rise to sustained demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking components.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Software segment, supported by the 2023 VMware acquisition, contributed $6.8 billion in revenue. While growth in this segment was relatively modest at 1% YOY, it primarily reflected the ongoing transition of VMware’s business model from perpetual licensing to a subscription-based structure.

On the profitability front, the chip maker delivered equally strong results. Adjusted EBITDA rose 30% YOY to a record $13.1 billion, accounting for 68% of total revenue. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.05, up 28% YOY and slightly ahead of the Street’s $2.04 estimate. The company ended the quarter with $14.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents, down from $16.18 billion in the prior quarter.

During the period, it generated $8.26 billion in operating cash flow and spent $250 million on capital expenditures, resulting in $8.01 billion in free cash flow, a 33% YOY increase. That robust cash generation enabled significant capital returns, with $10.9 billion returned to shareholders through $3.1 billion in dividends and nearly $7.8 billion in share repurchases during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Broadcom guided for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $22 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to remain around 68% of projected revenue. The company also signaled continued acceleration in its AI business, forecasting AI semiconductor revenue of $10.7 billion in the second quarter.

How Are Analysts Viewing Broadcom Stock?

Wall Street’s view on Broadcom remains firmly bullish, with the stock commanding a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 42 analysts, an overwhelming 35 back it with a “Strong Buy,” three lean “Moderate Buy,” and just four sit on the sidelines with “Hold.”

The optimism is also reflected in price targets. The average target of $469.94 suggests a potential upside of 9.7%, while the Street-high estimate of $630 implies the rally could extend even further to 47%, pointing to meaningful headroom despite the stock already trading near record highs.