Do Wall Street Analysts Like J.B. Hunt Transport Stock?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is one of America’s largest transportation and logistics companies, helping move goods across the country through trucks, rail networks, and delivery services. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas, the company operates across intermodal transport, dedicated trucking, freight brokerage, final-mile delivery, and truckload services.

With a market cap of roughly $24.4 billion, J.B. Hunt plays a major role in the U.S. supply chain, transporting everything from consumer products and electronics to food and industrial materials. Its large fleet, logistics network, and growing intermodal business have made it a key player in modern freight transportation.

That strong position in the freight and logistics industry has also powered a massive rally in JBHT stock. Shares of the trucking and logistics company have surged 86.1% over the past 52 weeks, easily outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 28% during the same period. The momentum has continued in 2026 as well, with JBHT climbing 33.2% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, far ahead of the index’s 9.2% return.

Narrowing the focus, the outperformance becomes even clearer when compared to the industrial sector. JBHT stock has comfortably pulled ahead of the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 21.6% gain over the past 52 weeks and 10.7% so far in 2026.

A big reason behind JBHT’s strong rally has been the improving freight environment and the company’s ability to execute well even during a still-uncertain transportation market. Investors have increasingly warmed up to the idea that the long freight slowdown may finally be easing, and J.B. Hunt has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of that shift.

The optimism accelerated after the company reported its first-quarter 2026 results on April 15. JBHT stock moved higher after earnings comfortably beat Wall Street expectations. EPS climbed 27% year over year (YOY) to $1.49, while revenue rose 4.6% annually to $3.06 billion, also coming in ahead of analyst forecasts.

The numbers reflected strengthening demand across several business segments, especially in Intermodal operations, where customers continued shifting freight from highways to rail networks to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Load volumes rose 3% during the quarter to a record first-quarter level, while March also delivered a record weekly load count.

Management described demand strength as broad-based and pointed to strong service reliability and network execution as key reasons customers stayed with the company. Customer retention improved to roughly 96%, while tighter trucking market conditions also increased demand for J.B. Hunt’s dedicated transportation solutions.

At the same time, the company focused heavily on operational discipline. Management said it removed more than $30 million in structural costs during the quarter, helping margins improve despite weather disruptions, inflationary pressures, and higher insurance and medical expenses. Together, those trends reinforced investor confidence that J.B. Hunt may be entering a stronger phase of growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, Wall Street expects the company’s earnings growth to remain solid. For fiscal 2026, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rise 18.8% YOY to $7.27, and then increase by another 23.4% annually to $8.97 in fiscal 2027. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Analysts are overall optimistic with a dash of caution. The overall consensus rating on JBHT currently sits at “Moderate Buy.” Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold.”

The configuration has actually turned slightly more bullish compared to two months ago, with the stock no longer carrying any “Moderate Sell” rating.

In April, Harrison Bauer of Susquehanna raised his price target on JBHT stock to $290 from $250 while maintaining a “Positive” rating. The analyst believes the trucking industry is entering an early recovery phase mainly because excess supply is leaving the market. Even without a major rebound in freight demand, tighter trucking capacity could still support mid-single-digit contract rate increases as bid season progresses, supported by improving industry conditions and supply-side tightening.

As of writing, JBHT stock trades above the average analyst price target of $239.86. The Street-high price target of $290 implies the stock could rise as much as 12.1% from the current price levels.