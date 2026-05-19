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Soybeans Pushing Gains to Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are showing some modest buying in the front months on Tuesday another 1 to 2 ½ cents higher, Futures  were up 19 ¾ to 36 cents across most contracts on Monday, as bulls took some of last week’s losses with a few more US/Chinese details known. Open interest suggested new buying, mostly in the new crop contracts, up 6,613 contracts across the board, with July down 7,901 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 36 1/4 cents at $11.49. Soymeal futures were $2.10 to $5.20 higher, with Soy Oil futures 130 to 175 points in the green.

On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 67% planted by May 17, still well above the 53% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 32% vs. 23% on average.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 483,881 MT (17.78 mbu) during the week ending on May 14. That was 27.1% below the week prior but more than double the same week last year. China was the top destination of 203,387 MT, with 98,219 MT headed to Mexico and 93,265 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 34.472 MT (1.267 bbu) since September 1, which is now 21.9% below the same period last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.13, up 36 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.49 1/1, up 36 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.11, up 34 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.01, up 30 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.40 1/2, up 30 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4999 +0.0104 +0.09%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 75.45 -0.18 -0.24%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 335.6 +1.1 +0.33%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.3461 +0.0051 +0.04%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1201-4 +0-4 +0.04%
Soybean
ZSN26 1213-6 +0-6 +0.06%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1212-0 +1-0 +0.08%
Soybean

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