Soybean Rallies Back on Monday After Chinese Details

Soybeans were up 19 ¾ to 36 cents across most contracts on Monday, as bulls took some of last week’s losses with a few more US/Chinese details known. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 36 1/4 cents at $11.49. Soymeal futures were $2.10 to $5.20 higher, with Soy Oil futures 130 to 175 points in the green.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 67% planted by May 17, still well above the 53% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 32% vs. 23% on average.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 483,881 MT (17.78 mbu) during the week ending on May 14. That was 27.1% below the week prior but more than double the same week last year. China was the top destination of 203,387 MT, with 98,219 MT headed to Mexico and 93,265 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 34.472 MT (1.267 bbu) since September 1, which is now 21.9% below the same period last year.

On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $12.13, up 36 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.49 1/1, up 36 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $12.11, up 34 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $12.01, up 30 1/4 cents,