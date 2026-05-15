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Wheat Falling Lower on Friday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

Wheat is trading with losses across the three exchanges early on Friday. The wheat complex was under pressure with the rest of the grains on Thursday, as the Trump/Xi meeting yielded very few headlines for any potential ag purchases. Chicago SRW futures were down 11 3/4 to 18 cents in the front months. There were 11 deliveries issued for May CBT wheat overnight. Open interest was up 3,512 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures were leading the charge, with 11 1/4 to 20 cent losses. OI was rose 2,345 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was 15 3/4 to 17 3/4 cents lower on Thursday. 

The Kansas Wheat Quality Tour was completed on Thursday, with an average yield of 38.9 bpa. That was the lowest average yield for the tour since 2023, and the second lowest since 2018. The production total was 218 mbu, which compares to the 214 mbu from USDA on Tuesday.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 133,485 MT in old crop wheat sales. That was back up from last week and well above the same week last year. Indonesia was the buyer of 70,000 MT, with the Philippines buying 56,000 MT. Sales for new crop were seen at 221,143 MT. That was the second largest total for the marketing year but down 70.36% from the same week last year. Mexico was the buyer of 79,200 MT, with 66,500 MT sold to the Philippines.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.58, down 17 1/2 cents, currently down 10 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.71 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.05 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents, currently down 9 3/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.16, down 20 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.03 1/2, down 17 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.23, down 17 3/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 705-6 -10-2 -1.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 695-6 -9-4 -1.35%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.9800 -0.0450 -0.64%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 647-6 -10-2 -1.56%
Wheat
ZWU26 661-4 -10-2 -1.53%
Wheat

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