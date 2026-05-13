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Honeywell International Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Honeywell International Inc operations facility by-JHVEPhoto via iStock
Honeywell International Inc operations facility by-JHVEPhoto via iStock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International Inc. (HON) engages in the aerospace technologies, industrial automation, building automation, and energy and sustainable solutions businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $138.5 billion and offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, connectivity services, electric power systems, and more.

HON shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have rallied in 2026. HON stock has grown 5.9% over the past 52 weeks and 11.7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 25.5% over the past year and risen 8% in 2026.  

Narrowing the focus, HON has underperformed the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI22.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 11.9% increase this year.  

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On Apr. 23,  HON stock declined 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 2.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $9.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.45 and also surpassed the Street’s estimates. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect HON’s EPS to rise 7.7% to $10.54 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.  

HON has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.  

On Apr. 9, RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a “Buy” rating on Honeywell International and set a price target of $268.   

HON’s mean price target of $249.79 indicates a modest premium of 15% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $290 suggests a notable 33.4% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.59 -0.76 -0.44%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
HON 217.96 -0.58 -0.27%
Honeywell International Inc
$SPX 7,444.25 +43.29 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index

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