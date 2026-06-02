Fluence Energy Stock Is Soaring. Its Helping Nvidia Power a New Wave of Data Centers

Tech-focused utility firm Fluence Energy (FLNC) gained a whopping 43.8% intraday on June 1, after a three-way partnership was announced between the company, Siemens AG (SMERY), and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies would focus on establishing a reference architecture blueprint for the next generation of AI data centers. Basically, Siemens and Fluence are partnering to develop an industrialized power and control system centered on Nvidia's advanced Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale AI supercomputer.

Fluence’s role is to use its Smartstack platform to transform the grid into an accelerator for compute. The company will provide voltage and frequency ride-through for the planned architecture, with added capabilities such as AI load smoothing and grid demand response.

Getting tied to an industry-leader like Nvidia is a win in itself, which is why investors have rewarded the stock robustly. On top of that, this might open up new revenue-generation opportunities for the company.

At this juncture, we take a closer look at Fluence…

About Fluence Energy Stock

Fluence Energy offers energy storage and optimization software, delivering intelligent solutions that enable renewables and storage applications. The company provides integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence to serve utilities, independent power producers, and commercial customers.

Also, Fluence offers engineering, delivery, operational, and maintenance services to support storage deployment and grid resilience. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Fluence helps create a more resilient power grid while unlocking the full potential of renewable energy portfolios. The company has a market capitalization of $5 billion.

Driven by strong fundamentals in the booming battery energy storage market, a record backlog, and hyperscalers signing master supply agreements with Fluence to support surging data center electricity demand from AI, the stock has surged.

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC’s stock has gained 528.6%, while it has increased 21.1% year-to-date (YTD). The company’s shares reached a 52-week high of $33.51 on Jan. 30, but are down 16.7% from that level.

Fluence Energy’s 14-day RSI stands at 70.02, which is closer to the overbought territory than the oversold territory. However, the stock is still trading at a discount compared to its peers. Its forward-adjusted price-to-sales ratio of 1.08 times is lower than the industry average of 1.85 times.

Fluence Energy Q2 Earnings Show Strong Growth and Record Backlog

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (quarter ended Mar. 31), Fluence’s total revenue increased by 7.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $464.89 million, missing the $611.50 million that Wall Street analysts had expected. The company faced timing bottlenecks, including delayed shipments in Vietnam and Spain.

However, Fluence met with a strong positive reaction from investors due to its order growth. In fact, the company’s backlog reached a record $5.60 billion by the end of Q2. Its adjusted gross profit margin grew from 10.4% in Q2 FY25 to 11.1% in Q2 FY 26. The company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA loss from $30.41 million to $9.44 million over the same period.

Wall Street analysts expect Fluence to report a loss per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal year. However, the figure does represent an improvement of 40.5% YOY. For the following fiscal year, the company is projected to report an EPS of $0.17, reflecting a 177.3% YOY growth.

What Analysts Think About Fluence Energy’s Stock

In April, UBS analysts downgraded Fluence Energy’s rating from “Neutral” to “Sell,” while slashing the price target from $22 to $8. UBS argues that U.S. tax policy is pushing automakers to shift from EV battery production to utility-scale battery storage (BESS), creating a supply surge starting in 2027 that will drive prices down. For a company already facing margin pressure, this is a significant warning. Last month, UBS analysts maintained the rating at “Sell” but raised the price target from $8 to $9.

On the other hand, analysts at HSBC, reflecting the popular stance on Fluence Energy’s stock, upgraded their rating from “Reduce” to “Hold” and set a $19 price target.

Wall Street analysts are taking a cautious stance on Fluence Energy’s stock now, with a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts rating the stock, five analysts gave a “Strong Buy” rating, while 12 analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating, and three analysts gave a “Strong Sell” rating. The consensus price target of $18.47 represents a 0.32% downside from current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $28 indicates a marginal 0.32% upside from current levels.