Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2

Pioneering tech giant Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is gearing up for its Microsoft Build 2026 event on June 2 and 3. Unlike its tech competitors, Microsoft’s event is more targeted toward businesses and developers than customers.

Ahead of the event, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to take center stage at the San Francisco event. Developments to Copilot are expected, especially related to the technology’s monetization. Microsoft has already made Agent Mode the default mode across several Office 365 Copilot products. There is also expected to be significant discussion surrounding the popular, open-source autonomous AI assistant and agentic framework, OpenClaw.

While there is a slim chance that new hardware or an Xbox will be announced, there might be discussions about improvements to native Windows 11 apps. Microsoft expects a productivity boom with AI-assisted coding, implying more high-quality native applications for Windows PCs in the future.

Recently, the tech giant’s stock has come under pressure as investors are spooked by the company’s aggressive AI spending plans. Although Microsoft is monetizing AI, the scale needs to increase before investors can be reassured. The company plans to spend $190 billion in capital expenditures over the coming years to construct data center infrastructure.

We take a look at Microsoft at this juncture…

About Microsoft Stock

Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft is one of the world's largest technology companies. Its operations span cloud computing, software, hardware, and AI-powered platforms serving enterprises and consumers globally. At the core of Microsoft's current strategy is Microsoft AI, a dedicated division driving breakthrough developments in foundational language models and responsible AI innovation.

The company embeds AI across Azure cloud infrastructure, Office productivity tools, and Windows operating systems. Basically, the company creates AI-powered platforms and tools to deliver innovative solutions, making AI the defining force reshaping its entire operational portfolio and transforming the global technology industry. Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion.

Concerns about the company’s significant AI spending and returns on that investment have weighed on Microsoft’s stock. Investors are also concerned that such high investments might squeeze margins. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s stock has dropped marginally by 0.27%, and it is down 5.07% year-to-date (YTD). Microsoft’s shares reached a 52-week low of $356.28 on March 30, but are up 29.24% from that level.

On a forward-adjusted basis, Microsoft’s price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 times is lower than the industry average of 34.10 times.

Microsoft Q3 Earnings Surge as AI Drives Strong Revenue Growth

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (the quarter ended March 31), Microsoft reported an 18% year-over-year (YOY) growth in its revenue to $82.89 billion, which is higher than the $81.40 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected.

Its Intelligent Cloud revenue increased 30% annually to $34.68 billion. Azure and other cloud services revenue increased 40% YOY. The company’s profitability robustly rose. Its adjusted EPS grew by 21% to $4.27, exceeding the $4.07 expected by Street analysts.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Microsoft’s future earnings. They expect the company’s EPS to climb by 15.6% YOY to $4.22 for Q4 FY2026. For fiscal 2026, EPS is projected to surge 22.9% annually to $16.76, followed by a 15.2% growth to $19.31 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Think About Microsoft’s Stock?

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained an “Outperform” rating and a $575 price target after the company restructured its partnership with OpenAI, under which OpenAI’s revenue share to Microsoft is now capped at $38 billion through 2030, down from the previous arrangement. While the market did not particularly like the news, Wedbush analysts saw it as a net positive, as the removal of OpenAI's earlier option to postpone payments until 2032 allows Microsoft to collect more money in the near term.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a “Buy” rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $595 to a Street-high of $680. The firm states that the company's AI-powered cloud momentum is fueling faster growth in high-margin revenue and cash flow.

Microsoft has been in the spotlight on Wall Street for some time now, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 48 analysts rating the stock, 39 rate it a “Strong Buy,” three rate it a “Moderate Buy,” while six analysts play it safe with a “Hold.” The consensus price target of $553.91 represents 20.26% upside from current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $680 indicates a 47.64% upside.