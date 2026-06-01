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FLNC Stock Skyrockets as Fluence Energy Partners With Nvidia and Siemens

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Fluence Energy (FLNC) shares ripped higher on Monday following the announcement of a high-profile, three-way tech collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA) and Siemens (SMERY)

This newly disclosed partnership focuses on establishing an optimized reference architecture blueprint for next-generation, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. 

Specifically, Siemens and Fluence are collaborating to build an industrialized power and control design built around Nvidia’s cutting-edge Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale AI supercomputer.

The reference design outlines a huge 136-megawatt facility utilizing FLNC’s Smartstack battery platform to stabilize grid voltage and ensure uninterrupted uptime for compute-heavy workloads.

Despite today’s surge, Fluence Energy stock remains down about 13% versus its year-to-date high.

www.barchart.com

Is It Worth Buying Fluence Energy Stock Today?

While tying a brand name to Nvidia creates an instant marketing win, disciplined investors should realize that FLNC shares’ euphoric reaction might be a steep overinterpretation of the actual deal. 

Crucially, this collaboration is a “reference architecture,” meaning it’s an engineering blueprint or an idealized template for data centers, not a firm purchase order or an exclusive supply contract. 

Within this ecosystem, Nvidia and Siemens are the major drivers of the facility’s infrastructure. 

And since hyperscalers can adopt Siemens’ electrical framework while choosing to source cheaper battery storage from alternative providers, Fluence’s actual near-term revenue conversion from this blueprint remains entirely speculative and uncontracted.

Financials Warrant Cutting Exposure to FLNC Shares

Beyond the immediate hype, a sobering look at FLNC’s underlying financials strengthens the long-term bear case. 

The company is coming off a major Q2 revenue miss, reporting $465 million against a $622 million consensus, hampered by supply chain bottlenecks, volatility in commodity prices, and aggressive tariffs. 

While Fluence touts a $5.6 billion backlog, conversion delays remain a persistent headwind. 

Compounding the risks, including a lack of a clear timeline to achieve sustainable profitability, insiders have heavily trimmed exposure to Fluence Energy shares, dumping more than $400 million worth of them over the past three months. 

This suggests management’s confidence in the story remains rather fragile. 

Wall Street’s View on Fluence Energy

Wall Street analysts also seem to believe that FLNC stock has indeed gone a bit too far. 

The consensus rating on Fluence Energy sits at a “Hold” only, with the mean price target of $18.47 indicating potential downside of about 34% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 224.36 +13.22 +6.26%
Nvidia Corp
SMERY 186.6000 -1.6900 -0.90%
Siemens Energy Ag ADR
FLNC 27.15 +8.27 +43.80%
Fluence Energy Inc Cl A

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