As Nvidia Announces New AI PCs, Dell Stock Could Be a Big Winner

Chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) has dominated Wall Street headlines in recent years as investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks continues to surge, and the AI leader shows no signs of giving up the spotlight. But Nvidia’s innovations are doing more than boosting its own fortunes. They are also creating ripple effects across the broader technology sector, lifting the prospects of companies tied to the AI ecosystem. And among the latest beneficiaries is computer hardware giant Dell Technologies (DELL).

Dell shares, which have already delivered impressive gains in 2026, soared another 10.7% on June 1 after Nvidia unveiled a major expansion into the AI personal computer market. The AI chip heavyweight introduced a new processor that marks a significant step beyond its traditional data center dominance, challenging the long-standing grip of rivals Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on the PC industry. Speaking at a trade show in Taipei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the RTX Spark Superchip, a next-generation processor that combines computing and graphics capabilities into a single chip.

The processor will support Microsoft (MSFT) Windows on an Arm (ARM)-based architecture and is set to launch this fall in select laptops and desktops from leading PC manufacturers, including Dell. The announcement sparked fresh enthusiasm among investors, sending Dell shares sharply higher as the company emerged as one of Nvidia’s key hardware partners for the rollout. With Dell stock already enjoying a remarkable run this year, Nvidia’s latest push into AI-powered PCs could represent another major growth catalyst.

As AI increasingly finds its way from massive data centers into everyday computing devices, Dell certainly appears poised to capitalize on the trend. Given the stock’s strong momentum and this potentially game-changing development, here's a closer look at DELL.

About Dell Stock

Few companies have benefited more from the AI boom than Dell Technologies. While Nvidia may be grabbing most of the headlines, Dell has steadily positioned itself as a critical enabler of the AI revolution through a broad portfolio of infrastructure, devices, and services that help organizations modernize their IT operations and compete in an increasingly digital economy.

A key driver of Dell’s AI opportunity is its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which provides the servers, storage, and networking systems that form the backbone of AI and other data-intensive workloads. As businesses pour billions into generative AI initiatives and expand their computing capacity, demand for Dell’s infrastructure offerings has remained strong.

At the same time, the company’s Client Solutions Group (CSG) maintains a significant footprint in both enterprise and consumer markets through its lineup of PCs, laptops, workstations, and related peripherals, giving Dell exposure across multiple layers of the AI ecosystem. That positioning has translated into remarkable gains on Wall Street.

Presently valued at $300.9 billion by market capitalization, Dell has transformed into one of the market’s most closely watched AI plays, powered by explosive demand for its AI servers and a string of standout quarterly performances. The stock has generated the kind of excitement typically associated with AI titans such as Nvidia and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), reflecting investors’ growing confidence in Dell’s long-term AI prospects.

The enthusiasm was on full display on June 1, when Dell shares soared to a record high of $469.47 after receiving a dual boost from Nvidia’s latest AI PC announcement and Dell’s blockbuster fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings report, which left both investors and analysts in awe. The numbers behind the rally are equally striking. Over the past 12 months, Dell stock has surged an astonishing 315.8%, leaving the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) and its 28.1% gain far behind.

And the momentum has carried into 2026. So far this year, Dell shares have rocketed 257%, dramatically outperforming the broader market’s 11% return. With the stock now hovering just below its all-time high, investors are increasingly viewing Dell as one of the biggest winners of the AI spending boom.

Inside Dell’s Q1 Earnings Report

Dell’s latest earnings report showed exactly why investors have been piling into the stock. When the company reported fiscal 2027 first-quarter results on May 28, it delivered one of the strongest quarters in its history, fueled by an unprecedented wave of demand for AI infrastructure. The market’s reaction was swift, with Dell shares soaring nearly 32.8% in the following trading session.

The numbers were nothing short of spectacular. Revenue surged 88% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $43.8 billion, easily crushing Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $36.1 billion. Even more impressive, non-GAAP earnings per share skyrocketed 214% to a record $4.86, blowing past analysts’ expectations of $2.96 by roughly 64% and marking one of the largest earnings beats Dell has delivered in recent years.

The driving force behind the blockbuster quarter was Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which sits at the center of the AI spending boom. Segment revenue skyrocketed 181% YOY to record $29 billion, as enterprises raced to build out AI computing capacity. Within ISG, revenue from AI-optimized servers exploded 757% to $16.1 billion. Demand remained so strong that Dell secured an astonishing $24.4 billion in new AI orders during the quarter alone, underscoring the scale of the ongoing generative AI infrastructure buildout.

What made the quarter even more impressive was that Dell’s traditional businesses also delivered strong results. Rather than cannibalizing legacy operations, the AI boom appeared to lift demand across the company. Revenue from traditional servers and networking products climbed 92% to $8.54 billion as customers accelerated upgrades of aging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Client Solutions Group (CSG), home to Dell’s PC business, increased revenue 17% YOY to $14.61 billion.

Commercial PC sales rose 18% amid continued enterprise refresh cycles, while consumer revenue grew 9%, supported largely by solid gaming demand. The strong operating performance translated into significant cash generation as well. Dell produced a record $4.1 billion in first-quarter operating cash flow and returned $2.1 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends, highlighting management’s commitment to shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, management signaled that the AI boom is far from over. Reflecting growing confidence in demand trends, Dell dramatically raised its fiscal 2027 outlook. The company now expects full-year revenue between $165 billion and $169 billion, an increase of nearly $27 billion from the guidance provided just three months earlier. Dell also boosted its full-year non-GAAP EPS forecast to $17.90, representing growth of approximately 74%.

Perhaps most notably, management raised its target for AI-optimized server revenue to roughly $60 billion for the full year, representing a staggering 144% YOY increase. The upgraded outlook suggests that the global buildout of generative AI infrastructure is not slowing down. In fact, it appears to be accelerating, placing Dell squarely at the center of one of the most powerful technology spending cycles in decades.

How Are Analysts Viewing Dell Stock?

Even after its breathtaking run so far, Wall Street isn't ready to give up on Dell. Analysts remain bullish on the AI infrastructure powerhouse, with the stock earning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 25 analysts covering Dell, 16 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two rate it a “Moderate Buy,” six suggest “Hold,” and just one carries a “Strong Sell” recommendation. Notably, Dell’s explosive rally has already pushed the stock above the average analyst price target of $442.71, a sign that the market’s enthusiasm has outpaced expectations.

However, the most bullish voices on Wall Street believe the rally may be far from over. The Street-high target of $700 suggests Dell shares could still deliver upside of as much as 57.3% from current levels, underscoring continued confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on the accelerating AI infrastructure boom.