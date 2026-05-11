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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Archer Daniels Midland Co_ logo and phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Archer Daniels Midland Co_ logo and phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $37.4 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global food processing and commodities trading company that provides agricultural, nutrition, and ingredient solutions for both human and animal consumption across multiple international markets. It operates through three main segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds; Carbohydrate Solutions; and Nutrition, offering products ranging from oilseeds and vegetable oils to plant-based proteins, probiotics, and specialty food ingredients.

Shares of the agricultural giant have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ADM stock has soared 61.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 31.1%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are up 36.5%, compared to SPX’s 8.4% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have also exceeded the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland rose 3.8% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, including adjusted EPS of $0.71, net earnings of $298 million, and a 2% rise in total segment operating profit to $764 million. Investor sentiment was further boosted after ADM raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.15 - $4.70, driven mainly by expected earnings improvement in its crushing and ethanol businesses following supportive U.S. biofuels policy changes. 

The rally was also supported by strong segment performance, including a 48% jump in Carbohydrate Solutions operating profit to $356 million and a 42% increase in Nutrition operating profit to $135 million, which helped offset a 34% decline in Ag Services & Oilseeds profit caused by approximately $275 million in negative mark-to-market and timing impacts.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ADM’s Eadjusted EPS to grow 29.2% year-over-year to $4.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buys,” five “Hold” ratings, one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

 

On Apr. 6, Jefferies raised its price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland to $77 while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $72.67. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests a 14.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,423.20 +24.27 +0.33%
S&P 500 Index
ADM 79.62 +1.96 +2.52%
Archer Daniels Midland
XLP 83.04 -1.14 -1.35%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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