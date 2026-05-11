Do Wall Street Analysts Like Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock?

With a market cap of $37.4 billion , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( ADM ) is a global food processing and commodities trading company that provides agricultural, nutrition, and ingredient solutions for both human and animal consumption across multiple international markets. It operates through three main segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds; Carbohydrate Solutions; and Nutrition, offering products ranging from oilseeds and vegetable oils to plant-based proteins, probiotics, and specialty food ingredients.

Shares of the agricultural giant have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ADM stock has soared 61.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 31.1% . On a YTD basis, shares of the company are up 36.5%, compared to SPX’s 8.4% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have also exceeded the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland rose 3.8% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including adjusted EPS of $0.71, net earnings of $298 million, and a 2% rise in total segment operating profit to $764 million. Investor sentiment was further boosted after ADM raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.15 - $4.70, driven mainly by expected earnings improvement in its crushing and ethanol businesses following supportive U.S. biofuels policy changes.

The rally was also supported by strong segment performance, including a 48% jump in Carbohydrate Solutions operating profit to $356 million and a 42% increase in Nutrition operating profit to $135 million, which helped offset a 34% decline in Ag Services & Oilseeds profit caused by approximately $275 million in negative mark-to-market and timing impacts.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ADM’s Eadjusted EPS to grow 29.2% year-over-year to $4.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buys,” five “Hold” ratings, one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Apr. 6, Jefferies raised its price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland to $77 while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $72.67. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests a 14.2% potential upside.