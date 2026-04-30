Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falls Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock

The wheat complex posted some profit taking on Thursday, with all three markets facing pressure. Chicago SRW futures were down 11 ¾ to 18 ½ cents in the front months. KC HRW futures were 5 ¼ to 12 ¼ cents lower in most contracts. MPLS spring wheat was 5 ¾ to 9 ¾ cents in the red at the close.

Export Sales data showed 226,096 MT of old crop wheat sales in the week of 4/23, a 5-week higher and well above the same week last year. The largest buyer was Indonesia at 70,000 MT, with 40,100 MT sold to Taiwan and 33,400 MT to Nigeria. New crop sales were at 156,715 MT, the largest sales total in 4 weeks for 2026/27. Taiwan was the top buyer of 66,400 MT, with 42,000 MT sold to unknown buyers. 

Much of the US remains dry for the next week, with exception to portions of central TX, as well as precip resuming in parts of SRW country later in the next 7 day period. Much of the Central/Northern Plains remain dry.

Russian wheat exports are expected to total 47.4 MMT for 2025/26 according to SovEcon, a 0.9 MMT increase from their previous number. Their 2026/27 estimate is at 45.2 MMT, a 1.4 MMT hike from the prior projection. The EU wheat production was estimated at 127.3 MMT according to the European Commission, a 1.4 MMT jump from last month. They estimate 2026/27 ending stocks at 14.6 MMT, up 3.6 MMT from their prior number. France AgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 81% gd/ex, down 2%, with durum ratings dropping 9% to 72% gd/ex.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.23 3/4, down 18 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.36 3/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.78, down 12 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.93 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.95 3/4, down 7 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.06 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 693-4s -11-2 -1.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 678-0s -12-2 -1.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.9475s -0.0700 -1.00%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 623-6s -18-4 -2.88%
Wheat
ZWN26 636-6s -16-2 -2.49%
Wheat

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
MicroStrategy’s Market Cap Is Less Than Its Bitcoin Holdings and MSTR Stock Has Halved in Just the Past Year. What Gives?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost Ahead of Fed Decision and Megacap Earnings
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Is Wall Street Headed for a Bond Crisis? What Jamie Dimon, Intermarket Analysis, and 'Murphy’s Law' Are Saying Now.
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cisco Systems Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.