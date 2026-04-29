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Monster Beverage Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Monster Beverage Corp_ energy drinks -by jetcityimage via iStock
Monster Beverage Corp_ energy drinks -by jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $75.5 billion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) develops, markets, and distributes a wide range of energy drinks, beverages, and alcohol brands across domestic and international markets. It operates through multiple segments and sells its products through an extensive global network of distributors and retailers.

Shares of the Corona, California-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MNST stock has increased nearly 32% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 29.1%. However, shares of the company are up marginally on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 4.3% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of Monster Beverage have outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.1% return over the past 52 weeks. 

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Monster Beverage reported strong Q4 2025 results on Feb. 26, including double-digit net sales growth of 17.6% to $2.13 billion and an 18.9% surge to $1.99 billion in its core Monster Energy Drinks segment. The company also posted a 42.3% increase in operating income and adjusted EPS of $0.51 exceeding expectations, alongside improved margins driven by pricing actions and supply chain efficiencies, and a 26.9% rise in international sales. 

Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.6% the next day, with weakness in its Alcohol Brands segment, where revenue declined 16.8% to $29 million.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Monster Beverage’s adjusted EPS to grow 11.2% year-over-year to $2.29. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 10 “Holds.” 

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On Apr. 23, Stifel lowered its price target on Monster Beverage to $90 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock.

The mean price target of $87.18 represents a 12.9% premium to MNST’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $100 suggests a 29.6% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MNST 77.19 +0.33 +0.43%
Monster Beverage Corp
$SPX 7,138.80 -35.11 -0.49%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.08 +0.74 +0.90%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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