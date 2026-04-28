AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success

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Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU.

AMD is a leading semiconductor company focused on high‑performance CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators, giving it strong leverage to the fastest‑growing segments of the computing market.

The company is benefiting from surging demand for data‑center products—particularly its EPYC server CPUs and Instinct MI‑series AI GPUs—which analysts cite as key drivers of its 2026 growth outlook.

Recent developments, including AMD’s CES 2026 unveiling of its “Helios” rack‑scale AI platform and new Instinct MI440X/MI500‑series GPUs, highlight its push to compete more aggressively in large‑scale AI infrastructure.

Advanced Micro Devices has stayed above the expected range following four of the most recent five earnings announcements.

AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread

With earnings set for May 5th after the market close, implied volatility on AMD stock is through the roof.

Implied volatility is sitting at 67.33% compared to a twelve-month low of 38.67%.

That means, it’s a great time to be an option seller.

If you have a bullish outlook for Advanced Micro Devices for their earnings announcement, then a bull put spread is a great strategy to employ.

To execute a bull put spread, an investor would sell a naked put and then buy a further out-of-the-money put to create a spread.

A bull put spread is considered less risky than a naked put, because the losses are capped thanks to the bought put.

Potential Benefits

Bull put spreads offer several advantages for options traders seeking to generate income while managing risk.

They provide a defined-risk strategy, allowing traders to know their maximum potential loss upfront.

Additionally, bull put spreads benefit from time decay, as they profit from the erosion of extrinsic value over time.

This time decay accelerates as the expiration date approaches.

Bull put spreads will benefit from the drop in implied volatility that always occurs after an earnings announcement.

Potential Risks

While bull put spreads offer enticing benefits, they also come with inherent risks.

One significant risk is the potential for substantial losses if the underlying stock's price declines sharply.

Traders must also consider the possibility of early assignment, which can occur if the stock price moves below the short put option's strike price before expiration.

It's essential for traders to thoroughly understand and manage these risks when implementing this options strategy.

Selling an AMD Bull Put Spread

A trader selling the May 15th, $290-strike put and buying the $280-strike put on AMD would receive around $125 into their account, and would have a maximum risk of $875.

That represents a 14.29% return on risk between now and May 15th if AMD stock remains above $290.

If AMD stock closes below $280 on May 15th the trade loses the full $875.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $288.75 which is calculated as $290 less the $1.25 option premium per contract.

Company Details

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Relative Strength is above 80%. The market is in extreme overbought territory. Beware of a trend reversal.

Of the 45 analysts covering AMD, 32 have a Strong Buy rating, 2 have a Moderate Buy rating and 11 have a Hold rating.

Conclusion

Selling a bull put spread on AMD ahead of earnings can offer traders an opportunity to capitalize on anticipated bullish sentiment while managing downside risk.

By carefully selecting strike prices and expiration dates, traders can position themselves to potentially profit from a favorable earnings outcome while limiting potential losses.

However, it's crucial for traders to conduct thorough analysis and adhere to risk management principles to navigate the inherent uncertainties associated with earnings events.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.