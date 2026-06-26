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Roper Technologies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $33.5 billion, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is a diversified technology company that develops software and technology-enabled products for niche markets. The company is based in Sarasota, Florida, and its portfolio includes application software, healthcare IT, transportation software, water and energy solutions, and scientific imaging products, serving customers across healthcare, education, government, industrial, and commercial sectors.

The tech company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts project Roper to report an adjusted EPS of $5.29, an 8.6% growth from $4.87 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters, which is impressive. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Roper Technologies to report an adjusted EPS of $21.95, a rise of 9.8% from $20 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted earnings are anticipated to grow 9.3% year over year to $23.98 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Roper Technologies have decreased 41.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.8% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK48% surge over the same period.

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Roper Technologies has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors grew cautious over slowing organic growth, weaker enterprise software spending, and delayed customer contract decisions. Sentiment has been further weighed down by the company's conservative earnings guidance and concerns that its acquisition-driven strategy could pressure near-term returns. 

Analysts' consensus view on ROP stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy," six "Holds," and three "Strong Sells." 

The average analyst price target for Roper Technologies is $445.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ROP 332.42 +0.82 +0.25%
Roper Industries
$SPX 7,357.49 -0.73 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 184.57 +1.52 +0.83%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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