What to Expect From Campbell’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $6.1 billion, The Campbell's Company (CPB) is a leading packaged food manufacturer with a portfolio centered on meals, snacks, and pantry staples. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company has evolved from its iconic canned soup roots into a broader branded food business with strong positions in both grocery and snacking categories.

CPB is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings results shortly. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Campbell to report adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, a 35.6% decline from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Campbell to report an adjusted EPS of $2.19, down 26.3% from $2.97 in fiscal 2025. But, adjusted EPS is projected to rebound in FY2027, rising 5.9% annually to $2.32.

CPB stock has declined 43.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.6% surge and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.7% return over the same period.

Campbell's has trailed the broader market over the past year primarily due to muted growth and margin pressures typical of the consumer staples sector. While demand for its products remains relatively stable, volume softness, as consumers trade down to private labels or shift toward fresher alternatives, has limited revenue momentum. Additionally, in a market increasingly driven by high-growth, tech-oriented stocks, Campbell’s defensive, low-growth profile has made it less attractive to investors, contributing to its relative underperformance.

Analysts' consensus view on Campbell’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy," 12 suggest "Hold," one advises "Moderate Sell," and five "Strong Sells." Its mean price target of $22.53 indicates an upswing potential of 9.3% from the prevailing market prices.