Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Slipping Back to Begin Friday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

Wheat is starting Friday with slight weakness across the three markets. The wheat complex was in rally mode on Thursday. KC HRW futures led the wheat rally, with gains of 10 ½ to 29 ¼ cents, led by the front months. Modest new buying interest was noted, with open interest up 4,270 contracts. Chicago SRW futures were up 10 to 13 1/4 cents in most contracts. Open interest was down 10,382 contracts, mostly in the front month May (12,320).  MPLS spring wheat was 6 to 10 ½ cents in the green in at the close.  

Weekly Export Sales from Thursday morning showed, with old crop business seen at 129,022 MT for the week of April 16, up from the previous week. Japan was the lead buyer of 59,400 MT, with 47,400 MT sold to Nigeria. New crop sales were just 8,000 MT, mostly to South Korea.

The 7-day forecast is calling for limited of up to an inch for western portions of KS with little to no precip in the TX and OK panhandles. The update to the Drought Monitor from this morning shows 70% of the US winter wheat crop in drought. That is the largest since 2023 and the most for this part of the growing season since 2022. 

IKAR estimates the Russian wheat crop at 90 MMT, a 1 MMT drop from their previous number. The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 83% Good/Excellent according to FranceArgiMer, a drop or 1 percentage point from the previous week. Saudi Arabia also issued a tender to buy 710,000 MT of wheat, with a deadline set for Friday.

The world wheat production estimate from International Grains Council was trimmed by 1 MMT, with projected use falling 4 MMT. World ending stocks were raised by 8 MMT to 284 MMT.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.10 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.66 3/4, up 29 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.79 1/4, up 29 1/4 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.75 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.92 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 3 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 673-6 -5-4 -0.81%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 662-6 -4-0 -0.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.7175 -0.0275 -0.41%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 610-4 -0-2 -0.04%
Wheat
ZWN26 619-4 -0-6 -0.12%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Climb as Investors Cheer U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Extension, Tesla Earnings in Focus
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Investors Are Betting on a Major Short Squeeze in Navitas Semiconductor Stock
2 pumpjacks at sunset by vadimrysev via iStock 4
Turn Exxon Mobil Stock into an Income Machine with This Options Play
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 5
Marvell Technology Surges Again on AI News, With Heavy, Unusual Call Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.