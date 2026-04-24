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What You Need to Know Ahead of TJX Companies' Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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TJX Companies, Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
TJX Companies, Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $175.4 billion, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer that operates an extensive network of stores. The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Before this event, analysts expect this off-price retailer to report a profit of $1 per share, up 8.7% from $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.43 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.6%. 

For fiscal 2027, ending in January, analysts expect TJX to report a profit of $5.06 per share, representing a 7% increase from $4.73 per share in fiscal 2026. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $5.56 in fiscal 2028.

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TJX has gained 26.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX32.2% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY23.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 25, shares of TJX plunged 1.2% after reporting its fiscal Q4 2026 results. The company’s revenue climbed 8.5% year over year to $17.7 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.43, both surpassing Wall Street expectations. Additionally, its comparable sales increased 5% due to growth across all divisions as the company’s off-price model continued to resonate with value-conscious consumers and support market share gains. Profitability also improved significantly, driven by strong merchandise margins and disciplined cost management. However, despite the solid quarterly performance, management issued cautious FY2027 guidance, which weighed on investor sentiment. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about TJX’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and two suggest "Hold." The mean price target for TJX is $174.78, indicating a 10.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TJX 158.35 -0.12 -0.08%
TJX Companies
XLY 117.74 -1.19 -1.00%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index

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