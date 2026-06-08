JPMorgan Just Dramatically Reversed Course on Tesla Because TSLA Stock Has Massive Physical AI Potential

For years, JPMorgan (JPM) has been one of the most skeptical voices on Wall Street about Tesla (TSLA). That made the investment firm an outlier. Plenty of analysts cheered TSLA stock while JPMorgan kept telling clients to stay away.

So when a long-time doubter suddenly switches sides, investors tend to pay attention. That's what happened last week.

What 'Physical AI' Means for Tesla's Growth Story

Physical AI is a simple idea with huge implications. It's artificial intelligence (AI) built into machines that move and act in the real world. These include self-driving cars, factory robots, and humanoid machines.

Tesla is trying to win the AI race on several fronts at once. It builds cars, batteries, chips, software, and now a humanoid robot called Optimus. This approach is called vertical integration. It means Tesla makes most of its parts in-house instead of buying them from external suppliers.

On the company's first-quarter 2026 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk leaned hard into that vision. He told investors Optimus could become "not just Tesla's biggest product ever, but probably the biggest product ever."

Tesla also said it has started production of its Cybercab robotaxi and plans to begin building Optimus later this year.

JPMorgan's Tesla Stock Upgrade and New Price Target

JPMorgan upgraded Tesla stock to “Neutral” from “Underweight.” It also lifted its TSLA stock price target to $475 from just $145. That's a jump of more than 200%. In a research note, the bank said Tesla sits at the "forefront of physical AI" and is moving into "uncharted" new markets.

The banking firm pointed to three strengths it called "unmatched": Tesla's massive manufacturing scale, its vertical integration, and the speed at which it develops new technology. JPM believes those advantages are "somewhat under-appreciated" by investors today.

The firm expects an earnings "inflection" in 2028, followed by 50% annual growth through 2030 and beyond. JPMorgan was honest about the downside, too, admitting that the stock's valuation based on near-term profits is "clearly lofty."

Even so, the bank argued Tesla "deserves the benefit of the doubt" on long-term earnings, since its new markets likely won't take off until 2029.

Tesla's Q1 Numbers Back Up the Bet

The upgrade lands as Tesla shows early signs of progress.

Auto margins, excluding regulatory credits, improved to 19.2% from 17.9% in the prior quarter.

Paid subscribers to Full Self-Driving climbed to nearly 1.3 million globally.

Tesla also expanded its robotaxi service to Dallas and Houston, and the company says it has logged zero injuries or fatalities so far.

Tesla guided to more than $25 billion in capital spending for 2026 as it builds six factories and invests in AI. That heavy spending will push free cash flow negative for the rest of the year, the company said.

Musk's separate company, xAI, builds the Grok chatbot that Tesla wants to plug into Optimus. On the earnings call, Musk said Grok could act as an "orchestration AI", essentially a manager that tells the robot what to do and gives it a natural-sounding voice.

But that push hit a small speed bump. xAI has paused hiring the specialists who train Grok on specialized skills, Bloomberg's Carmen Arroyo reported. The pause is at least partly due to the company's human resources team being overwhelmed and often unable to process new candidates, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The slowdown is temporary, and xAI could ramp up hiring again later, the report stated.

What the Tesla Stock Upgrade Means for Investors

For everyday investors, the JPMorgan call shows that Tesla's story has shifted. TSLA stock no longer trades mainly on the amount of cars it sells. It trades on a promise that robots and software will deliver enormous profits years from now.

Notably, JPMorgan itself doesn't expect the payoff to begin until the end of the decade. In short, the upgrade is a bet on the future. And even one of Tesla's biggest skeptics now thinks that the future is worth a second look.

Out of the 42 analysts covering TSLA stock, 16 recommend “Strong Buy”, two recommend “Moderate Buy”, 19 recommend “Hold”, and five recommend “Strong Sell”. The average Tesla stock price target is $401.77, which has already been surpassed. But the Street-high price target of $600 shows a potential upside of 46.36% going forward.