Ahead of Oracle Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for ORCL Stock

Oracle (ORCL) heads into its Q4 earnings on June 10 amid a volatile backdrop, with shares losing about 10% on Friday on a broader selloff triggered by Broadcom’s (AVGO) disappointing AI guidance.

Yet the fundamental narrative for the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company remains underpinned by extraordinary AI demand.

Despite the recent pullback, Oracle stock remains up an exciting 55% versus its recent low.

Where Options Data Suggests Oracle Stock Is Headed

Barchart data reveals several key dynamics heading into Oracle’s quarterly release. Options pricing suggests an 11.04% post-earnings move based on the at-the-money straddle.

Unusually heavy put options trading has been observed, signaling bearish positioning among some investors who are concerned about the magnitude of the company’s AI infrastructure capex.

Total option volume on ORCL shares averaged roughly 287,555 contracts over the trailing 20 days, indicating exceptionally liquid positioning ahead of the event.

Note that Oracle currently pays a dividend yield of 0.94%, which makes it attractive for income-focused investors.

What Will Set ORCL Shares Trajectory

The central investment debate revolves around whether Oracle’s massive $553 billion remaining performance obligations backlog can translate into profitable, high-margin cloud revenue without overwhelming free cash flow.

For now, ORCL’s profitability metrics remain rather compelling, with a 36.7% operating cash flow margin and $16 billion in net income over the trailing twelve months.

But BNP Paribas expects ORCL to raise its capital spending forecast to between $80 billion and $100 billion over three years to support Project Stargate and additional Nvidia (NVDA) chip acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Oracle shares trade at a notable premium to the broader market, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than 36x.

Plus, the company carries $153 billion in debt against $39 billion in cash.

Caution Is Warranted in Playing ORCL

TS Lombard’s analysis warns that about 50% of the combined order backlog at Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and Amazon (AMZN) comes from OpenAI and Anthropic.

These are companies that do not yet earn enough to meet their obligations, raising questions about the sustainability of capex recycling.

So, again, the risk-reward calculus hinges on whether management can demonstrate that AI contracts are converting into real cloud acceleration and provide clarity on capex pacing, capacity utilization, and margin trajectory during the earnings call.

What Wall Street Expects From Oracle Moving Forward

Wall Street expects Oracle to record $19.1 billion in revenue for its fiscal Q4 on $1.96 a share of earnings.

Analysts have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on ORCL stock, with 34 of 43 analysts calling it a “Buy,” and the mean price target of about $252 indicating potential upside of nearly 18% from here.