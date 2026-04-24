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Walmart's Q1 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock
Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (WMT) engages in the operation of retail and wholesale stores and clubs, ecommerce websites, and mobile applications worldwide. The company has a market cap of $1 trillion and operates through Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club U.S segments. Walmart operates supercenters, supermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, and others.

WMT is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Thursday, May 21, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.65 on a diluted basis, up 6.6% from $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.89, up 9.5% from $2.64 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.5% year over year (YoY) to $3.25 in fiscal 2027.

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WMT stock has surged 39% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX32.2% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP2.1% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 19, WMT’s Board of Directors announced an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2027 of $0.99 per share, representing a 5% increase from the previous year’s dividend payment. The company has an impressive history of paying dividends for 53 consecutive years. WMT’s dividend yield is 0.76%, with an annual payout of $0.99. Additionally, the company has also been growing its dividend payout for 52 years straight, an impressive feat. In volatile times like these, investors tend to stick to defensive stocks like Walmart, as they tend to perform better and act as a buffer during uncertain market conditions. WMT stock has risen over the past six trading sessions.

Analysts are highly optimistic about WMT, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 38 analysts covering the stock, 30 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” five recommend a “Moderate Buy,” two recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” WMT’s average analyst price target is $138.50, indicating an upside of 4.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.48 +1.37 +1.67%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
WMT 132.03 +2.05 +1.58%
Walmart Inc

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