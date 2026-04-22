Wheat Slips Lower into the Close

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex was lower across the three markets in the midweek session. Chicago SRW futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 2 to 5 ¾ cents. KC HRW futures were down 4 to 5 ¾ on the day. MPLS spring wheat posted losses of ¼ to 2 ¼ cents at the closing bell.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows the western half of KS through the panhandle of TX with little to no precip. Areas further east is looking at 1 to 2 inches of precip.

Weekly Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, with old crop wheat seen in a range of 0 to 250,000 MT for the week of April 16. New crop sales are seen in a range of 100,000 to 300,000 MT.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 89.7 MMT, a 2.1 MMT increase from their previous number, citing favorable weather. EU soft wheat exports are seen at 19.01 MMT from July 1 to April 19 according to the EU commission, which was 1.39 MMT above the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.07, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.37 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.50, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.65 1/4, down 1/4 cent,