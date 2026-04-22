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Wheat Slipping on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock

Wheat is trading with early Wednesday weakness. The wheat complex was back in rally mode with gains across the three markets on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 8 cents higher on the session. Open interest was down 4,723 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures saw 7 ½ to 9 ¾ cent gains on the day. MPLS spring wheat was up 3 to 11 1/2 cents in the front months on Tuesday.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat at 12% planted, matching the normal pace from the last 5 years. Emergence was pegged at 2%. 

The winter wheat crop was at 20% headed, which was 8 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings dropped 4 percentage points to 30% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 5 points to 290. An average of the main HRW states was rated at 253 on the Brugler500 index, the lowest since 2023, with SRW at 353. Kansas ratings were down another 20 points, with TX down 2 and CO dropping 7. 

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 89.7 MMT, a 2.1 MMT increase from their previous number, citing favorable weather.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.05, up 8 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.12 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.43 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.55 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.66 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.83 1/4, up 11 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 655-2 -0-4 -0.08%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 643-6 +0-2 +0.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.6500 -0.0050 -0.08%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 604-6 -0-2 -0.04%
Wheat
ZWN26 612-4 -0-2 -0.04%
Wheat

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