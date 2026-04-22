Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Monster Beverage’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Monster Beverage Corp_ energy drinks -by jetcityimage via iStock
Monster Beverage Corp_ energy drinks -by jetcityimage via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $79.6 billion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a leading global beverage company best known for its energy drinks, particularly under the flagship Monster Energy brand. Headquartered in California, the company has built a dominant position in the fast-growing energy drink market through strong branding, aggressive marketing, and a wide international distribution network.

The beverage behemoth is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings in the near future. Before this event, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.53 per share, up 12.8% from $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MNST to report a profit of $2.29 per share, up 11.2% from $2.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.7% year over year to $2.58 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

MNST has soared 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.6% return but outpacing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

The beverage titan has outpaced its broader sector over the past year primarily due to resilient demand for energy drinks, strong pricing power, and consistent volume growth across key international markets. 

On Feb. 26, Monster Beverage reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, yet the stock slipped 1.6% in the subsequent trading session. The company posted net sales of $2.1 billion, reflecting a robust 17.6% year-over-year increase and exceeding consensus estimates by 3.9%, driven by solid global demand and continued momentum in its energy drink portfolio. Profitability was even more impressive, with adjusted EPS rising 30.8% to $0.51, ahead of analyst forecasts of $0.49, highlighting effective cost management and operating leverage. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about MNST’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy,” and 10 indicate "Hold.” The mean price target of $87.27 represents a 15.9% premium from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MNST 75.27 -1.96 -2.54%
Monster Beverage Corp
$SPX 7,064.01 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLP 81.84 -0.55 -0.67%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Morgan Stanley Says Palantir Stock Can Keep Accelerating Revenue Growth. Load Up on PLTR Here.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings and Amid Fragile Peace in the Middle East?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Apple Has Unusual Put Options Activity - Has AAPL Stock Peaked Ahead of Earnings?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 5
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.