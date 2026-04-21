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Wheat Back to Stronger Trade on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three markets on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are 4 to 5 cents in the green so far on the session. KC HRW futures are trading 6 to 7 cent gains on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is up 7 to 9 cents in the front months at midday.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat at 12% planted, matching the normal pace from the last 5 years. Emergence was pegged at 2%. 

The winter wheat crop was at 20% headed, which was 8 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings dropped 4 percentage points to 30% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 5 points to 290. An average of the main HRW states was rated at 253 on the Brugler500 index, the lowest since 2023, with SRW at 353.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.02, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.10 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.42, up 7 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.54 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.63, up 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.80 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 656-2 +8-6 +1.35%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 643-6 +8-6 +1.38%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.6425 +0.0900 +1.37%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 605-4 +8-4 +1.42%
Wheat
ZWN26 613-6 +7-6 +1.28%
Wheat

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