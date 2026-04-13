Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex is showing strength on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 13 to 15 cent gains at midday. KC HRW futures are 17 to 19 cents in the green at midday. MPLS spring wheat are up 14 to 15 ¼ cents on the day. Crude oil is back up just $3.03 this morning, though more than $5 off the overnight highs following the breakdown of US/Iran negotiations this weekend. 

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 320,797 MT (11.79 mbu) during the week ending on April 9. That was 6.44% below the week prior and 47.62% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 113,955 MT, with 52,812 MT headed to Philippines and 55,246 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 21.026 MMT (1.127 bbu) since June 1, which is now 14.64% above the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed CBT wheat specs flipping back to a net short of 5,633 contracts by a move of 14,274 contracts in the week ending on April 7. In KC wheat, managed money was net long 15,608 contracts, a 5,909 contract reduction on the week. MPLS wheat spec funds extended their record net long by 205 contracts to 20,361 contracts.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.85 3/4, up 14 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.94 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.09 1/2, up 18 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.22 1/4, up 17 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.26 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.41 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 616-4s +11-4 +1.90%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 603-2s +12-4 +2.12%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2450s +0.1300 +2.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 582-2s +11-2 +1.97%
Wheat
ZWN26 591-2s +10-4 +1.81%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 3
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Exploding Higher—Is SNDK a Buy Before April 30 Earnings?
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
These 3 Unusually Active Mag 7 Calls Are Great Hail Mary Bets for Under $100
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.