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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Clorox’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Clorox Co_ spray bottle by- Jhanggo via iStock
Clorox Co_ spray bottle by- Jhanggo via iStock

With a market cap of $13 billion, The Clorox Company (CLX) is a prominent manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, operating across four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Oakland, California-based company offers a diverse portfolio of trusted brands sold through a wide range of retail, e-commerce, and professional distribution channels worldwide.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the consumer products maker to report an adjusted EPS of $1.48, up 2.1% from $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast CLX to post an adjusted EPS of $5.91, a decrease of 23.5% from $7.72 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is expected to rebound, rising 14% year over year to $6.74 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of CLX have declined 25.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.4% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.8% rise over the same period. 

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On Apr. 1, Clorox completed its acquisition of GOJO Industries, bringing the Purell® brand and GOJO’s hygiene solutions into its portfolio. The deal strengthens Clorox’s position in health and sanitation by combining its consumer brand expertise with GOJO’s strong B2B capabilities. Management highlighted that the acquisition enhances growth opportunities, expands product offerings, and is expected to create both near- and long-term strategic value by delivering more comprehensive health and hygiene solutions globally.

Analysts' consensus view on CLX stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, one recommends "Strong Buy," 14 suggest "Hold," and three advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Clorox is $117.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 82.37 -1.08 -1.29%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CLX 105.28 -2.34 -2.17%
Clorox Company

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