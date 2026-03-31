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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From PulteGroup's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PulteGroup Inc phone and lapton by- rafapress via Shutterstock
PulteGroup Inc phone and lapton by- rafapress via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) engages in the homebuilding business. Valued at $22 billion by market cap, the company sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. PHM also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. The homebuilding powerhouse is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PHM to report a profit of $1.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 28.8% from $2.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PHM to report EPS of $10.15, down 11.3% from $11.44 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 12.6% year over year to $11.43 in fiscal 2027.

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PHM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.8% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY7.3% gains over the same time frame.

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On Jan. 29, PHM shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.88 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.78. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PHM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PHM’s average analyst price target is $143.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PHM 113.72 -0.91 -0.79%
Pultegroup
XLY 105.66 -0.02 -0.02%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,343.72 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

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