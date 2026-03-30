What You Need to Know Ahead of Southwest Airlines' Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $18.4 billion , Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV ) is a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services. The Dallas, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this airline company to report a profit of $0.50 per share , up 484.6% from a loss of $0.13 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, LUV’s EPS of $0.58 surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LUV to report a profit of $4.22 per share, representing a 353.8% increase from $0.93 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 22% year-over-year to $5.15 in fiscal 2027.

LUV has gained 8.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 11.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 28, LUV delivered its Q4 results, and its shares skyrocketed 18.7% in the subsequent trading session. While the company’s revenue increased 7.4% year-over-year to $7.4 billion, it missed analyst expectations of $7.52 billion. However, its adjusted EPS of $0.58 grew 3.6% from the same period last year, topping Wall Street estimates of $0.56.

Management’s outlook further supported investor confidence. For Q1 fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EPS of at least $0.45, marking a turnaround from a loss of $0.13 per share in Q1 2025.