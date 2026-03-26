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Soybeans Showing Slight Strength at Thursday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains in most front months on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 2 3/4 cents at $11.01 ½. Soymeal futures are up 40 cents to $1.20, with Soy Oil futures up 85 to 91 points. 

The White House stated on Wednesday, that President Trump is headed to China for the rescheduled meeting with China’s President Xi on May 14/15. Press Secretary Leavitt also stated the US is expected to host Xi in DC later this year. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed sales at 668,901 MT, above the expected range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT for the 2025/26 crop. That was the largest in 5 weeks and down 15.42% from the same week last year. New crop sales were 27,000 MT, vs. estimates of between 0-100,000 MT. 

Meal sales were the highest since mid-December at 507,601, exceeding the estimated range of 150,000-400,000 MT. Bean oil sales totaled 753 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated range of net reductions of 20,000 MT to sales of 24,000 MT. 

NASS March Intentions data will be out on Tuesday next week, with traders looking for 85.55 million acres of soybeans planted this spring. That would be up 4.33 million acres if realized. 

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.74 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.01 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.90, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.52, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.89 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0354 +0.0566 +0.52%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 68.20 +1.10 +1.64%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 321.6 +1.8 +0.56%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8750 +0.0500 +0.46%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1155-0 +5-0 +0.43%
Soybean
ZSK26 1177-2 +5-4 +0.47%
Soybean
ZSN26 1192-6 +5-0 +0.42%
Soybean

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