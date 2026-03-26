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Soybeans Holding Steady on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are near unchanged on Thursday AM trade, with fractional losses. Futures rallied late on Wednesday, with contracts up 6 ¼ to 16 ¾ cents at the close. Open interest was down 701 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 17 cents at $10.98. Soymeal futures were down 70 cents to $2.60, with Soy Oil futures up 90 to 137 points. 

The White House stated on Wednesday, that President Trump is headed to China for the rescheduled meeting with China’s President Xi on May 14/15. Press Secretary Leavitt also stated the US is expected to host Xi in DC later this year. 

Export Sales data will be released this morning with sales expected to be in the 200,000 to 500,000 MT range for the 2025/26 crop. New crop sales are expected to be between 0-100,000 MT. Meal sales are estimated tom be 150,000-400,000 MT, with bean oil in a range of net reductions of 20,000 MT to 24,000 MT. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.71 3/4, up 16 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $10.98, up 17 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.50, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

New Crop Cash  was $10.88 1/1, up 6 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0164 +0.0376 +0.34%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.74 +0.64 +0.95%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 320.0 +0.2 +0.06%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8450 +0.0200 +0.18%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1152-0 +2-0 +0.17%
Soybean
ZSK26 1175-4 +3-6 +0.32%
Soybean
ZSN26 1191-4 +3-6 +0.32%
Soybean

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