Here's What to Expect From J.B. Hunt's Next Earnings Report

Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistics services in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $19.4 billion , it operates through Intermodal, Dedicated Contract Services, Integrated Capacity Solutions, Final Mile Services, and Truckload segments.

JBHT is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Apr. 15 . Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.44 on a diluted basis, up 23.1% from $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.13, up 16.5% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 23% year over year (YoY) to $8.77 in fiscal 2027.

JBHT stock has surged 39.5% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.1% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 22.8% return during the same time frame.

JBHT stock rose marginally on Jan. 22 following the Board of Directors' announcement of a dividend increase . The announcement included a 2.3% increase in its regular quarterly dividend on common stock, to $0.45. The company has a dividend yield of 0.88% and an annual payout of $1.80. JBHT has also been paying dividends for 21 consecutive years, which is impressive and attracts more investors seeking high-yielding industrial stocks.