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Here's What to Expect From J.B. Hunt's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ cargo truck-by ablokhin via iStock
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ cargo truck-by ablokhin via iStock

Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistics services in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $19.4 billion, it operates through Intermodal, Dedicated Contract Services, Integrated Capacity Solutions, Final Mile Services, and Truckload segments. 

JBHT is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Apr. 15. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.44 on a diluted basis, up 23.1% from $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.13, up 16.5% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 23% year over year (YoY) to $8.77 in fiscal 2027.

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JBHT stock has surged 39.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.1% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI22.8% return during the same time frame.

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JBHT stock rose marginally on Jan. 22 following the Board of Directors' announcement of a dividend increase. The announcement included a 2.3% increase in its regular quarterly dividend on common stock, to $0.45. The company has a dividend yield of 0.88% and an annual payout of $1.80. JBHT has also been paying dividends for 21 consecutive years, which is impressive and attracts more investors seeking high-yielding industrial stocks.

Analysts are moderately bullish on JBHT, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 11 analysts advise “Hold,” and one recommends “Moderate Sell” for the stock. JBHT’s average analyst price target is $214.48, indicating an upside of 2.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.23 -1.87 -1.13%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
JBHT 207.92 -1.18 -0.56%
J B Hunt Transport
$SPX 6,591.90 +35.53 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index

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