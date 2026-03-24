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Dell Technologies Stock: Is DELL Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Round Rock, Texas-based Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) provides a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and service solutions. Valued at a market cap of $106.3 billion, the company operates as a primary architect of digital transformation, offering a range of products that include premium commercial and consumer personal computers, high-performance servers, and advanced storage and networking infrastructure. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DELL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the computer hardware industry. The company has strategically pivoted to lead in the artificial intelligence landscape, developing AI-optimized server solutions and Copilot+ capable AI PCs.  

This tech company has touched its 52-week high of $178.31 in the last trading session. Shares of DELL have rallied 37.8% over the past three months, notably outpacing the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK6.9% drop during the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DELL are up 40.5%, compared to XLK’s 5.4% loss. In the longer term, DELL has soared 77.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming XLK’s 25.1% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, DELL has started trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late February. 

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Shares of DELL have delivered a strong rally, rising 47.7% over the past month and ranking among the top performers in the S&P 500 ($SPX) during this period. The momentum followed a robust Q4 earnings release and a positive outlook announced on Feb. 26, which boosted investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects. The company reported solid financial results, with revenue increasing 39.5% year-over-year to $33.4 billion, exceeding consensus estimates by 5.2%. Profitability also strengthened, as adjusted EPS came in at $3.89, comfortably above analyst expectations of $3.52. A major driver behind this performance is the rising demand for DELL’s AI-optimized servers. The company is benefiting from increased enterprise spending on AI infrastructure, particularly in upgrading data centers and supporting high-performance computing needs. This ongoing shift in technology investments positions DELL well to capture growth in the expanding AI market.

When compared to its rival, DELL has significantly outperformed HP Inc. (HPQ), which declined 34.9% over the past 52 weeks and 15.2% on a YTD basis.

Looking at DELL’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $169.33, its Street-high price target of $220 suggests a 24.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 136.15 -0.80 -0.58%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
HPQ 18.89 +0.36 +1.94%
HP Inc
DELL 176.91 +12.32 +7.49%
Dell Technologies Inc

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