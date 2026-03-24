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The Gold Paradox: Why Investors Aren’t Finding Safety in Precious Metals During a Global Crisis

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock
Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock

Gold is supposed to rise during chaos. War, inflation, uncertainty — these are the environments where investors expect precious metals to outperform. But recently, that hasn’t been happening, and that disconnect has some investors confused.

In last Friday’s Market on Close livestream, Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist John Rowland breaks down a key reality most people miss: gold doesn’t behave like a pure “safe haven.” In fact, it often trades more like a risk-on asset, meaning it can move in the same direction as equities depending on liquidity and positioning.

The Real Driver: Liquidity, Not Fear

One of the biggest factors right now is cash — or the lack of it. Bank of America data shows fund manager cash levels have dropped to roughly 3.2%, the lowest level on record. That means when managers want to rotate into new opportunities like energy or defense, they don’t have idle cash sitting around.

So what do they do? They sell what has already gone up.

That means gold (GCJ26), after its strong run, has become a source of liquidity. That selling pressure has nothing to do with “gold failing” — it’s simply capital being reallocated. This is why markets don’t always behave the way headlines suggest. Fear alone doesn’t drive price; flows do.

Rates, Dollar, and Competition for Capital

Another key factor is competition between asset classes. Gold doesn’t produce income — there are no dividends, no profits, and no yield — so when interest rates rise and bond yields increase, capital naturally shifts toward assets that generate returns.

At the same time, the U.S. dollar ($DXY) has strengthened. Since gold is priced in dollars, a stronger dollar typically puts pressure on metals. That combination — rising yields and a stronger dollar — creates a headwind that offsets the “safe haven” narrative.

What the Charts Are Saying Now

Looking at SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), the technical picture is shifting:

  • Price is below the 50-day moving average
  • Currently testing the 100-day
  • The 200-day becomes the next major level below
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John highlights a key area around $375 on GLD as a potential zone where buyers may step back in. But instead of guessing at the bottom, the focus is on confirmation: waiting for price to reclaim key levels before re-entering.

Silver (SIK26) tells a slightly different story. It’s more volatile and tends to overshoot in both directions. Current projections suggest a potential pullback into the $52–$54 range, meaning silver may still have more downside before stabilizing compared to gold.

Gold vs. Silver: Same Theme, Different Behavior

While both are precious metals, they don’t behave the same way. Gold tends to act as the more stable, institutional asset, while silver behaves more like a higher-beta trade with sharper moves.

That’s why in this environment:

  • Gold may stabilize sooner
  • Silver may continue to swing more aggressively

Understanding that difference is critical when positioning.

The Takeaway

Gold didn’t “fail” during this crisis, but the narrative did. Markets are being driven by liquidity, positioning, and competition between asset classes, not just fear. When capital needs to move, even traditional hedges can be sold.

The opportunity comes not from reacting to headlines, but from watching when those pressures start to ease — and when price confirms that buyers are stepping back in.

Watch this video for the Gold & Silver breakdown:


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 99.37 +0.42 +0.42%
U.S. Dollar Index
GCJ26 4,421.7 +14.4 +0.33%
Gold
SIK26 70.190 +0.835 +1.20%
Silver
GLD 405.86 +1.82 +0.45%
Gold SPDR

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