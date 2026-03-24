Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Disney Bear Put Spread Could Return 187% in Two Months

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock

Disney (DIS) stock was a bearish candidate that came up on one of my screeners for being rated a 100% Sell and ranking in the Top 1% of all short term signal directions.

Today, we’re going to look at a Bear Put spread trade that assumes Disney will continue to drop over the next two months. 

Bear Put spread is a bearish trade that also benefits from a rise in implied volatility.

The maximum risk for a Bear Put spread is limited to the premium paid while the maximum potential profit is also capped. 

The maximum profit is equal to the width between the strikes less the premium paid.

Disney Bear Call Spread

To create a Bear Put spread, we buy an out-of-the-money put and then sell another put further out-of-the-money.

Buying the May 15th put with a strike price of $95 and selling the $90 put would create a Bear Put spread.

This spread was trading for around $1.74 on Monday. That means a trader buying this spread would pay $174 in option premium and would have a maximum profit of $326.

That represents a 187.36% return on risk between now and May 15th if DIS stock falls below $90.

If Disney stock closes above $95 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $174.

The breakeven point for the Bear Put spread is $93.26 which is calculated as $95 minus the $1.74 option premium per contract.

Company Details

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Sell and ranks in the Top 1% of all short term signal directions.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Walt Disney Company has assets that span movies, television, publishing and theme parks.

In October 2020, Disney reorganized its media and entertainment operations, which had been previously reported in three segments: Media Networks, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International.

From the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Disney began reporting the financial results of the media and entertainment businesses as one segment, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) across three significant lines of businesses: Linear Networks, Direct to- Consumer and Content Sales/Licensing.

Conclusion And Risk Management

One way to set a stop loss for a Bear Put spread is based on the premium paid. In this case, we paid $174, so we could set a stop loss equal to the 50% of the premium paid, or a loss of around $87.

Another stop loss level could be if the stock broke above $105.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. 

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DIS 97.95 -1.56 -1.57%
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 3
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.