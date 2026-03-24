Soybeans Mixed at Midday

Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are showing mixed trade at midday with front months down 1 to 2 cents and deferred contracts higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 1 3/4 cents at $10.78 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $3.00 to $3.80, with Soy Oil futures up 44 to 70 points.

The EPA is expected to release the RVO number for this year later this week, adding some premium back into the bean oil market.

EU soybean imports were tallied at 8.92 MMT as of March 22 since July 1, down from 10.002 MT in the same period last year.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.61 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.87 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.77 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.48 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,