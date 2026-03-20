Soybeans Easing Lower on Friday

Soybeans are 6 to 7 cents in the red so far on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 6 1/4 cents at $10.87 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.20 to 5.50 lower at midday, with Soy Oil futures up 24 to 25 points.
USDA Export Sales data has soybean export commitments at 36.79 MMT by 3/12, a 19% drop from the same period last year. That is now 86% of USDA’s estimate for 2025/26 and behind the 94% average sales pace. Shipments are 28.055 MMT, and now 65% of that USDA number and behind the 81% average pace.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 38% good/excellent, up 3% from the previous week.
May 26 Soybeans are at $11.62 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.87 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.77 1/4, down 6 cents,
Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.40, down 6 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $10.78, down 6 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.