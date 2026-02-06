Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Closes with Weakness on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay

The wheat complex fell lower on Friday, with contracts down across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 6 cents lower on Friday, as March was 8 ¼ cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures were down 7 to 8 cents in most contracts, as March slipped 13 ½ cents this week. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 2 cents lower, as March was down 8 ¼ cents on the week.

Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 21974 MMT, a 17% improvement from last year for the same week. That is now 90% of USDA’s forecast and slightly behind the 91% average pace. 

USDA will release updated WASDE data on Tuesday, with a Bloomberg survey showing analysts at an average of 918 mbu for US wheat stocks, down 8 mbu from January if realized. 

CFTC data showed a total of 12,988 contracts cut from the spec fund CBT wheat net short position in the week ending on 2/3, with the net short at 81,755 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money showed another 1,485 contracts trimmed from the net short position at 8,844 contracts.

StatsCanada released December 31 stocks data this morning, with total wheat stocks at 27.5 MMT, 5.9% above the same time last year. Of that, wheat excluding durum was 22.15 MMT, up 3.2% from the year prior.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.39, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43 1/2, down 7 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.70, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.83 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 543-4s -7-0 -1.27%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 531-2s -7-2 -1.35%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7000s -0.0150 -0.26%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 529-6s -5-4 -1.03%
Wheat
ZWK26 539-0s -5-0 -0.92%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Tech-Led Selloff Continues, Amazon Earnings on Tap
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 2
As Oklo Stock Plunges, One Analyst Still Thinks It Can Gain 175%
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock 3
How Much Higher Can Soybean Prices Go After Positive Trump-Xi Talks?
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 4
Could Microsoft Stock Hit $600 in 2026 Despite OpenAI Woes?
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 5
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 5
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot