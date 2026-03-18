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Is Apollo Global Management Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is a leading alternative asset manager that focuses on credit, private equity, and real assets, with a distinctive model that combines traditional asset management with insurance-based capital through its Athene platform. The company is headquartered in New York and operates globally with a broad platform spanning private and public markets. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Apollo Global Management, with a market cap of $59.8 billion, fits this criterion perfectly. Known for its credit-first, value-oriented strategy and strong deal origination capabilities, Apollo has built a scalable, durable platform with nearly $1 trillion in assets under management, positioning itself as a major player in private markets with a more stable and recurring earnings profile than many of its peers.

Despite the notable strengths, the stock has fallen 30.8% from its 52-week high of $157.28 reached on July 17. Shares have declined 25.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXmarginal fall

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The same trend holds at a longer time horizon. APO has declined 21.5% over the past 52 weeks and 21.6% on a six-month basis, underperforming the SPX’s 19.6% returns over the past year and 1.3% over the past six months. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January, indicating a downtrend. 

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 Apollo Global Management’s stock dropped over 8% on Feb. 27 after its affiliated private credit fund cut its dividend from $0.38 to $0.31 per share, following a markdown in its loan portfolio due to weakening credit quality. The move signaled stress in parts of its private credit investments, particularly older or underperforming loans, and raised concerns about income sustainability. As a result, investors reacted negatively, highlighting Apollo’s sensitivity to shifts in credit conditions and risks tied to its yield-focused strategy.

In addition, rival KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has faced similar challenges as APO, with a 23.1% slump over the past year and 38.4% over the past six months. 

However, analysts remain reasonably bullish. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 21 analysts’ coverage, and the mean price target of $158.94 is a premium of 47% to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APO 108.89 +5.44 +5.26%
Apollo Asset Management Inc
KKR 88.97 +2.87 +3.33%
KKR & Company LP
$SPX 6,716.09 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

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