Wheat Posting Wednesday Midday Gains

The wheat complex saw is back to higher trade on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 cents in the green so far on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are up 4 to 5 cents in the front months at midday. MPLS spring wheat are up 5 to 6 cents in the nearbys on Wednesday.

The next 7 days look on the drier side for much of the Southern Plains, with the eastern half of the country and SRW area looking wetter.

A South Korean tender saw 32,000 MT of wheat purchased from the US overnight. Taiwan issued a tender for 105,020 MT of US wheat overnight. FranceAgrimer estimates from Wednesday morning showed French soft wheat stocks at 3.39 MMT, up 340,000 MT from the previous number.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.84 3/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.93, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.96 3/4, down 11 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.13, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.22 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents,