How Is Kroger's Stock Performance Compared to Other Retail Stocks?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Kroger Co_ delivery truck -by jetcityimage via iStock
Kroger Co_ delivery truck -by jetcityimage via iStock

The Kroger Co. (KR), based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $46.4 billion, the company operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses, which offer products ranging from natural foods, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, organic produce, home fashion and furnishings, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” KR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail and grocery stores industry. 

However, the retail stock currently trades 3% below its 52-week high of $74.90 recorded on Aug. 11, 2025. KR has gained 18.6% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 5.8% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, however, KR stock has lagged behind XRT. The stock is up 10% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 15.5% return of XRT over the same period.

Since early February, Kroger's shares have been above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, wobbling at times but overall holding onto a steady upward trend.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Kroger have been steadily climbing as investors increasingly gravitate toward stable, cash-generating businesses. The grocery giant’s strong operations continue to produce healthy free cash flow, allowing the company to reinvest in growth while also returning capital to shareholders – an attractive mix that has supported the stock’s recent momentum.

Another factor behind the rally is a broader rotation into defensive sectors. With markets facing rising volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, many investors have been shifting away from riskier assets, like technology stocks and cryptocurrencies, and toward consumer staples companies with predictable demand. As one of the largest supermarket chains in the U.S., Kroger fits that profile well.

The stock also received a boost after its Q4 2025 earnings report on March 5. While quarterly sales rose 1.2% year over year (YoY) to $34.7 billion, the company delivered stronger profitability. Adjusted EPS rose to $1.28, beating Wall Street’s estimates and reassuring investors about Kroger’s operational discipline.

Income investors have another reason to stay interested. Kroger has paid dividends for 19 consecutive years. Kroger’s annualized dividend of $1.40 per share offers a yield of about 1.91% – comfortably above the 1.07% yield of the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) and State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s 0.8% yield. In uncertain markets, that steady income stream, combined with dependable grocery demand, has made Kroger an appealing defensive play.

When stacked against its rival, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) has declined 19.7% over the past year, lagging behind KR’s rally.

Wall Street continues to favor the stock. Among the 22 analysts tracking KR, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $75.67 suggests 3.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

