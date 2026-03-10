Is Fastenal Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Winona, Minnesota-based Fastenal Company (FAST) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $53.7 billion, the company’s offerings include fasteners and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal brand name.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Fastenal fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the industrial distribution industry.

FAST stock touched its 52-week high of $50.63 on Aug. 25, 2025, and is currently trading 7.6% below that peak. FAST has surged 16% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal decline during the same time frame.

However, Fastenal’s shares have lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 17% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 17.8% returns over the same time frame.

Momentum has turned bullish for Fastenal, with the stock holding above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.

On Jan. 21, FAST stock rose 4.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter grew 11.1% year over year (YoY) to $2 billion and matched the Street’s estimates, with the management citing improved customer contract signings since Q1 being the biggest driver of this growth. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.26, also matching Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its peer, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), FAST has outperformed. Over the past year, GWW stock has climbed 10.7%.

Wall Street is taking a cautious stance on FAST. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus sits at a “Hold.” After its recent rally, the shares already trade above the average price target of $45.69. Still, the most optimistic call on the Street is $52, suggesting about 11% upside potential if momentum continues.