Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Fastenal Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Fastenal Co_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Fastenal Co_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Winona, Minnesota-based Fastenal Company (FAST) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $53.7 billion, the company’s offerings include fasteners and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal brand name.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Fastenal fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the industrial distribution industry. 

FAST stock touched its 52-week high of $50.63 on Aug. 25, 2025, and is currently trading 7.6% below that peak. FAST has surged 16% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, Fastenal’s shares have lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 17% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 17.8% returns over the same time frame.

Momentum has turned bullish for Fastenal, with the stock holding above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 21, FAST stock rose 4.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter grew 11.1% year over year (YoY) to $2 billion and matched the Street’s estimates, with the management citing improved customer contract signings since Q1 being the biggest driver of this growth. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.26, also matching Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its peer, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), FAST has outperformed. Over the past year, GWW stock has climbed 10.7%

Wall Street is taking a cautious stance on FAST. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus sits at a “Hold.” After its recent rally, the shares already trade above the average price target of $45.69. Still, the most optimistic call on the Street is $52, suggesting about 11% upside potential if momentum continues.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,795.99 +55.97 +0.83%
S&P 500 Index
GWW 1,115.28 +2.49 +0.22%
W.W. Grainger
FAST 46.80 +0.34 +0.73%
Fastenal Company

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot