Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Leads Grain Rally on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash

The wheat complex posted digit gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were up 12 to 16 cents at the close. KC HRW futures were 13 to 20 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat was 6 ½ to 10 1/2 cents higher on the session. A rallying crude oil market likely added to some spillover support.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed just 203,100 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 2/26. Mexico was the top buyer of 74,500 MT, with 72,000 MT sold to Indonesia. That was down 16.41% from last week and 40.04% below the same week last year. New crop business was at 55,000 MT, all to Thailand. 

Statistics Canada planting intentions data from this morning showed a total of 26.74 million acres of wheat expected this spring, slightly above estimates. Spring wheat was tallied at 18.78 million acres, slightly below 2025.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.82 3/4, up 16 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.83 3/4, up 15 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.85 1/4, up 20 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.92 1/2, up 20 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.08, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 592-4s +20-0 +3.49%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 585-2s +20-0 +3.54%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.0800s +0.0925 +1.54%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 582-6s +16-0 +2.82%
Wheat
ZWK26 583-6s +15-4 +2.73%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot