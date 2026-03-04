Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, providing a broad range of financial services, including consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, payment services, and corporate banking solutions. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutions, and government entities through an extensive network of branches and digital banking platforms. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the bank has a significant presence across the Midwest and Western U.S. It has a market cap of around $83.8 billion .

Companies with a market value of $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and U.S. Bancorp clearly falls into this category. Given the bank’s broad operations and strong foothold in the regional banking sector, maintaining a valuation above this threshold underscores its scale and steady presence in the industry.

The banking giant touched its 52-week high of $61.19 on Feb. 11, and is currently trading 13.2% below that peak. Meanwhile, over the past three months, USB has soared 3.4% , outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX ) marginal decline during the same time frame.

Furthermore, the stock has slumped slightly on a YTD basis but surged 19.1% over the past 52 weeks, while $SPX also declined marginally this year but gained 16.5% over the past year.

The stock has been trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since December 2025, except for some fluctuations lately.

U.S. Bancorp stock has shown relatively weak performance in 2026 as sentiment toward regional banks remains cautious . Concerns about rising credit risks and higher funding costs have pressured profitability expectations. In addition, broader volatility in bank stocks and uncertainty around interest-rate cuts and the economic outlook have kept its performance muted despite solid earnings results.

Meanwhile, its peer, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ), has soared 2.1% in 2026 and 12.4% over the past 52 weeks , meaning USB has outperformed over the past year but lagged this year.