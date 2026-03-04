Soybeans Easing Lower to Early on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with weakness across most contracts on Wednesday morning. Futures saw late session strength, with contracts closing 5 to 7 cents higher. Open interest was up 11,056 contracts on Tuesday, mostly in the new crop months. There were another 244 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 6 1/2 cents at $10.97 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 20 cents to $2.20 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 6 to 12 points higher in the front months.

The market continues to digest the unfolding Middle East situation, as China officially called for a halt to the military operations. US and Chinese trade officials will bean in the middle of the month to plan for the Trump/Xi meeting in late March.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.97 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.70 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 3 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.83 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents